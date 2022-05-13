Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$98,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,000.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.20 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,875.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Todd Olson Anthony sold 3,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total value of C$44,820.00.

Shares of TSE:FR traded down C$1.03 on Thursday, hitting C$9.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$9.46 and a 52-week high of C$22.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -374.62.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

