Insider Buying: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,854,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 426,393 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after acquiring an additional 305,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GTN shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

