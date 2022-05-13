Insider Buying: Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Buys $28,395.00 in Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) Director David T. Pearson purchased 1,500 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $28,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,315.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 million, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.34. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEE. Citigroup began coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $858,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

