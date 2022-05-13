Insider Buying: Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Buys £3,591.60 in Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) insider Ravi Tara purchased 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £3,591.60 ($4,428.06).

Shares of MTW stock opened at GBX 725 ($8.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 675 ($8.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 908 ($11.19). The company has a market capitalization of £369.73 million and a PE ratio of -3,625.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 755.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 802.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($12.50) to GBX 969 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

