Insider Buying: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MSTR traded up $33.39 on Friday, hitting $204.57. 2,518,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,155. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.29.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

