Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Buys £143.16 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,193 ($14.71) per share, for a total transaction of £143.16 ($176.50).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 12 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,233 ($15.20) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($182.42).

On Monday, March 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,107 ($13.65) per share, with a total value of £154.98 ($191.07).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,199 ($14.78) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,163.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.19. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 880.60 ($10.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £43.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,210 ($14.92) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,040 ($12.82) to GBX 1,100 ($13.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,084.78 ($13.37).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

