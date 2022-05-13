Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Director Purchases $41,380.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SNV opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,196 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,232,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.