Insider Buying: TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Acquires 3,685 Shares of Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TMST traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,262. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

