Insider Buying: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director Anthony L. Arnerich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,001.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vapotherm stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.38. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VAPO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 588,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 133,791 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

