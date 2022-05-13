Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Sells $15,028,000.00 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $272.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

