Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.73. 2,095,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 464.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $23,235,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 616.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after buying an additional 975,613 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.