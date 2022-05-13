Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $345,100.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $345,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DASH opened at $65.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.02.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
