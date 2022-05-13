Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $3,086,391.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:EW opened at $93.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

