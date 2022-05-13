Insider Selling: Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) EVP Sells $36,214.08 in Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,303.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $67.31 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

EVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Enviva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enviva by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Enviva by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Enviva by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enviva by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

