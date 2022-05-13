Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) SVP Sells $13,618.50 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) SVP Mark Graves sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $13,618.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,608 shares in the company, valued at $467,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

