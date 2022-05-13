Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Insider Sells 1,625 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PAYC traded up $13.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.56. 432,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,690. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.95 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 153.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
