Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Insider Sells 1,625 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PAYC traded up $13.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.56. 432,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,690. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.95 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 153.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

