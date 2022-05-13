Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells 10,443 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RingCentral stock traded up $7.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,254. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 151.72%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after buying an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

