Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $1,123,750.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00.

NYSE HSY opened at $222.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.94 and a 200 day moving average of $200.26. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.10 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hershey by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

