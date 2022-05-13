Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells 167,187 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.21. 1,901,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,173. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $305,487,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,816,000 after buying an additional 1,154,380 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,272,000 after purchasing an additional 481,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

