Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Acquires $3,972,000.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,583,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,806,099.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,400.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $5,089,913.32.

On Thursday, February 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 17,200 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.29 per share, with a total value of $1,707,788.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $97.05. The company had a trading volume of 287,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,189. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.28 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.