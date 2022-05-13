Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 56,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.06. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

