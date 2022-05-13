Insured Finance Market Cap Hits $157,175.61 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $157,175.61 and approximately $538.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00529915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037100 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,977.47 or 2.00740804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,501,465 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

