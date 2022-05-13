Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$225.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$211.50.

TSE IFC traded up C$1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$177.57. The stock had a trading volume of 53,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$182.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$173.58. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$156.61 and a twelve month high of C$190.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.4700011 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

