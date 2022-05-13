IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 580 ($7.15) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.27) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 600 ($7.40) to GBX 540 ($6.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital initiated coverage on IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

LON:IHP opened at GBX 350.20 ($4.32) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 397.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 481.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

