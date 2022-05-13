Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company. It operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and Brazil. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 866,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,021,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,379 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 398,419 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

