Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. 692,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,856,616. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $178.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

