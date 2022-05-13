Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IDN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,915. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

