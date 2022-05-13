Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IDN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,915. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68.
Intellicheck Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.