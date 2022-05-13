Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.13 ($0.17). Approximately 24,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 70,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.57. The stock has a market cap of £39.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.18.
About Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG)
