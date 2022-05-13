Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.13 ($0.17). Approximately 24,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 70,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.57. The stock has a market cap of £39.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops, distributes, and licenses clinical ultrasound software. The company provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during protocol based scanning in the women's health sector; ScanNav Anatomy, an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image; and ScanNav Detect, an AI-based ultrasound software products that can automatically identify and highlight pathologies in a live ultrasound image.

