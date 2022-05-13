Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.40. 1,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

