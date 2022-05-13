InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,100 ($75.21) price objective on the stock.

IHG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,650 ($69.66).

LON IHG opened at GBX 4,800 ($59.18) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,062.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,947.23. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40). The firm has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

