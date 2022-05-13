International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.76) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 189.64 ($2.34).

IAG stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 122.66 ($1.51). The stock had a trading volume of 11,745,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,352,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59). The stock has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

