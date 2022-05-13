International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 190 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IAG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.53) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 189.64 ($2.34).

IAG stock opened at GBX 123.89 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.42. The company has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

