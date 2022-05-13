International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 3.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,623.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,379. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.51.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

