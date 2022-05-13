International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.51.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,835. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $790,913,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 737,780 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.