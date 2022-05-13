International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $145.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.51.

IFF stock opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.09. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

