International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.80.

IGT stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 31,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. International Game Technology has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,413,000 after acquiring an additional 955,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,433,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,451,000 after acquiring an additional 549,731 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,074,000 after acquiring an additional 828,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,848 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

