Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at CIBC

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.31. 200,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.09. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.29 and a 12 month high of C$18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$99,570.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at C$910,622.92. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $410,537 over the last three months.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

