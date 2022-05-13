Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $$4,308.28 during midday trading on Friday. Interroll has a 1 year low of $4,308.28 and a 1 year high of $4,308.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,308.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,308.28.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Interroll from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

