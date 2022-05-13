Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 million.

NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.96. 3,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

