Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,495 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 3.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $17.87 on Friday, reaching $371.76. 1,893,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.