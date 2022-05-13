Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,184 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.20% of Intuitive Surgical worth $253,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $9.60 on Friday, hitting $221.29. 49,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

