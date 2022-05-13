Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 220,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 105,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 581,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 7,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,235. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.