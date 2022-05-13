Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Rational Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,873 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $101,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,968,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $10.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.94. The company had a trading volume of 83,420,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,182,500. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $284.94 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.