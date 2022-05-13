Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TMX Group (X)

TMX Group (TSE: X) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/4/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$151.00.
- 5/4/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$152.00 to C$148.00.
- 5/4/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$152.00.
- 5/3/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$139.00 to C$141.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – TMX Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$163.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$151.00.
- 4/7/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$152.00.
X traded up C$2.84 on Friday, reaching C$135.09. 278,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.33. TMX Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 7.6099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
