Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TMX Group (X)

TMX Group (TSE: X) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$151.00.

5/4/2022 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$152.00 to C$148.00.

5/4/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$152.00.

5/3/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$139.00 to C$141.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – TMX Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$163.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$151.00.

4/7/2022 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$152.00.

X traded up C$2.84 on Friday, reaching C$135.09. 278,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.33. TMX Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Get TMX Group Limited alerts:

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 7.6099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.42%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.