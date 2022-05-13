Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $860,000 Stock Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,209 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.14% of Semler Scientific worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Shares of SMLR stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $29.42. 92,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.90. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 29.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMLR shares. TheStreet lowered Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific (Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.