Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,434 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 824,174 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.16% of Lyft worth $23,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Lyft by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 12,826,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,035,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 47.92% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.