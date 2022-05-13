Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 213,410 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213,410 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises 3.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.35% of Qorvo worth $59,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,274,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 528,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,673,000 after acquiring an additional 204,199 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 34,608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 173,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $104.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.53. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

