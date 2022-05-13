Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 238,607 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,607 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare comprises about 2.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $35,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,143,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.95.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.89. The company had a trading volume of 290,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.61 and a 200 day moving average of $309.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,186 shares of company stock worth $1,944,337 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

