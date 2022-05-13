Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 566,975 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 566,975 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 1.6% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.09% of ON Semiconductor worth $26,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. 6,287,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

