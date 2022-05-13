Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Trims Stock Position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,900 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Astra Space were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astra Space alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTR. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of ASTR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.64. 5,852,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,729. The company has a market cap of $697.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. Astra Space, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astra Space Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.